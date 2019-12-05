R-CALF USA Informational Meeting: Polo, SD, Dec. 17

R-CALF USA is set to hold meetings in Polo, SD on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the old Polo High School gym. According to R-CALF USA, the US cattle industry is in a state of decline and producers must be willing to address the market deficiencies to restore market profitability. The group says that time is of the essence to do so. R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard and R-CALF USA Development Director Tatum Lee will be presenting a program that includes “The State of the U.S. Cattle Industry” and “What is your Legacy Worth.” The meeting is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

The group says there are many difficulties coming towards producers including challenges from environmental groups, a dysfunctional market, an inability to compete against imports, and even industry representatives who purport to represent producers but use beef checkoff funds to promote policies that help only the meatpackers and other corporate interests.

R-CALF USA is the largest lobbying and advocacy trade association that exclusively represents U.S. live cattle producers. Lee says R-CALF USA is unafraid to stand for the truth and does not compromise its positions. “In a time where there is so much uncertainty in this market, we must stand shoulder to shoulder to push back against the global policies set in motion to erode our freedoms,” she said.

Bullard said, “U.S. producers raise the best beef in the world under the best of conditions. We believe the U.S. consumer deserves to choose their food source and the U.S. producer deserves to showcase their hard work, sweat and tears.” He also said, “We believe in mandatory country of origin labeling. We believe in the sovereignty of the U.S. producer to run cattle as they see fit, without the burden of unnecessary and unreasonable social and environmental standards that the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef is attempting to dictate.”

Lee said R-CALF USA is the producers’ voice and R-CALF USA is their organization. “We need all hands-on deck! Please join us in South Dakota as we unpack the layers of issues affecting each of our operations,” she said.

–R-CALF USA