R-CALF USA, NCBA square off over checkoff bill 

But the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said the bills represent “nothing more than another attempt to allow activists to dictate to producers.”

“In 2021 cattle producers overwhelmingly denied a referendum to end the checkoff with detractors coming nowhere near the required signatures to petition for the termination of this vital program,” said NCBA President and South Dakota cattleman Todd Wilkinson.

“The beef checkoff has a long track record of support among cattle producers,” Wilkinson said.

“Congress has plenty of work to do that could be far more beneficial to Americans. They should focus in areas of urgent need, rather than wasting time on these unwelcome ‘reform efforts,’ that would only benefit anti-agriculture activists.”

“For every dollar paid into the checkoff program, $11.91 is returned in producer profit and between 2014-2018 total domestic beef demand increased by 12.8 billion pounds,” Wilkinson said.

“Any legislation that would hurt beef promotion efforts is tantamount to taking money directly out of cattle producers’ pockets. The introduction of the ‘Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act of 2023’ represents Sens. Booker, Lee, Paul, Warren, and Gillibrand working to subvert the will of U.S. cattle producers.

“NCBA will always stand firm in its support of the U.S. beef checkoff program and will continue to fight the animal rights groups and the members of Congress who assist them in their efforts to end animal agriculture,” Wilkinson said.

The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, a third cattle group, said, “While USCA is encouraged by the legislation’s attempt to curb abuses of checkoff dollars, the OFF Act does not specifically address the necessary enhancements and changes within the beef checkoff program that must be implemented for the program to remain effective and operate efficiently for all U.S. cattle producers.”

Animal Wellness Action, the Organization for Competitive Markets, the Center for a Humane Economy, and the National Dairy Producers Organization all applauded the introduction of the bill.

“The measure is designed to reform and bring accountability and transparency to reform the USDA’s commodity checkoff programs that have long been plagued by scandal after scandal for misappropriation of funds, lack of transparency, and misusing farmer and rancher tax dollars and was first introduced in the 115th Congress,” the groups said in a joint news release.

“Proponents of the OFF Act argue that national livestock trade associations work against the best interests of rank-and-file family farmers and work to benefit the industrial agriculture and international processors.”