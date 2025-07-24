R-CALF USA Praises Congressional Letter Urging Safeguard Investigation on Lamb Imports

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 24, 2025 – R-CALF USA is praising a letter sent by U.S. Reps. Celeste Maloy (R-UT) and Burgess Owens (R-UT), urging U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and U.S. International Trade Commission Chair Amy Karpel to initiate a Section 201 safeguard investigation into rising imports of lamb and mutton from Australia and New Zealand.

Sent July 21, the letter calls for action under the Trade Act of 1974, which authorizes a safeguard investigation when rising imports cause serious injury to a domestic industry. If approved, the investigation could lead to tariffs or quotas to give U.S. producers relief and a chance to rebuild.

The lawmakers pointed to the dramatic surge in imports of lamb and mutton– over 500% in volume and more than 2,000% in value since 1994. They emphasized that in 2024 alone, the U.S. imported nearly 30% more lamb than the prior year. The letter states that “as a result, over 70% of lamb consumed in the U.S. now comes from foreign sources, while domestic production has dropped by over 60%.”

In 2023, Protect American Lamb, a project under the R-CALF USA Sheep Committee, submitted a formal petition calling for this action, warning that the industry faces collapse without intervention.

“Imports have taken over the lamb market while American sheep producers are going under,” said R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard. “This investigation is needed to restore fair competition.

“This is a national food security issue. Our producers aren’t asking for special treatment–they’re asking for a chance to compete in their own market.”

