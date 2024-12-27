R-CALF USA: Producers at meetings, fundraisers oppose federal EID mandate

BILLINGS, Mont., Dec. 27, 2024 – Throughout the final months of 2024, hundreds of cattle producers have attended meetings and fundraisers hosted by R-CALF USA across South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, and Minnesota, as the battle against the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s electronic identification (EID) eartag mandate gains support.

To launch the 2024-2025 rollover calf sale fundraiser season, Platte Livestock Market in Platte, South Dakota, hosted a fundraiser on September 25. A steer donated by James Fulwider and Kevin Talsma of Iona, South Dakota, was auctioned off raising approximately $15,000 in support of R-CALF USA’s ongoing efforts.

The announcement of a lawsuit filed on October 30, 2024, by the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of R-CALF USA and other plaintiffs against the USDA’s EID mandate sparked national attention. As a result, R-CALF USA saw an uptick in support and engagement across the country, with producers rallying behind the cause. That support was quickly reflected at a fundraiser held at the Livestock Exchange in Brush, Colorado, on November 1, where a calf donated by Harry Thompson of Snyder, Colorado, raised nearly $23,000 for the organization.

The influx of support continued on November 19 at a fundraiser held at Atkinson Livestock Market in Atkinson, Nebraska, that raised $11,000 from a steer donated by Matt Paulsen of Niobrara, Nebraska. The 2024 calf sale fundraisers wrapped up on December 18 in Motley, Minnesota, where a heifer donated by Wayne Savig of Fosston, Minnesota, raised over $5,000 at Tri-County Stockyards.

The announcement of the lawsuit also sparked a string of livestock producer meetings across South Dakota, North Dakota, and Nebraska. Hundreds of producers attended these meetings, where R-CALF USA representatives provided key organizational and industry updates, particularly regarding the EID mandate and the ongoing litigation.

The meetings began on November 9 in White River, South Dakota, at the Roundup Bar & Grill, followed by two meetings on December 2 in Rapid City, South Dakota, at West River Electric Association and Buffalo Gap, South Dakota, at the Buffalo Gap Community Center. At the Buffalo Gap meeting, a fundraiser raised $18,000 in support of R-CALF USA.

“The response to these producer meetings has been awesome,” said R-CALF USA Membership Chair Theresa Fox. “People want the info and want to see what they can do to help; they are disappointed in USDA and Congress. “It’s inspiring seeing everyone come together,” she continued. “A little community of Buffalo Gap raising that sum of money shows how much people believe in R-CALF USA to fight this EID mandate.” The meetings continued December 6 in Bassett, Nebraska, at Bassett Livestock Auction and December 10 in Valentine, Nebraska, at Valentine Livestock Auction.

“I’m thankful for the volunteer efforts to get the meetings lined up and humbled by the great attendance,” said R-CALF USA President Brett Kenzy. “People are wide-eyed aware of the global war on beef and know we have a small window of opportunity to effect foundational policy that will allow these markets to continue. Those changes are what these meetings are about.”

The producer meetings were sponsored by several businesses and individuals including Mellette County Cattlewomen, White River, S.D.; Bishop Beef, Hermosa, S.D.; White Ranch, Oelrichs, S.D.; M&M Cattle Services, Oelrichs, S.D.; Boehringer Ingelheim/John Rehmeier, St. Onge, S.D.; Bassett Livestock Auction, Bassett, Neb.; Bill and Chris Hutchinson, White River, S.D.; Rick and Kitty Vander Wey, Crookston, Neb.; Niobrara Valley Feed, Valentine, Neb.; Craig and Joy Miles/Miles Trucking, Brownlee, Neb.; Central Valley Ag, York, Neb.; Aaron Dinklage, Ainsworth, Neb.; Robertson Ranch, Hermosa, S.D.; Jan Woita, Atkinson, Neb.; Kelly Green Trucking, Murdo, S.D.; First Fidelity Bank, Draper, S.D.; and Paulsen Land and Cattle/Matt Paulsen, Niobrara, Neb.

R-CALF USA plans to continue its momentum in 2025, with additional producer meetings scheduled for January 2 in Faith and Lemmon, South Dakota, and January 3 in Belfield, North Dakota. Two more rollover calf sales will be held in January: one at Crawford Livestock Market on January 10 in Crawford, Nebraska, and another at Winner Livestock Auction on January 20 in Winner, South Dakota.

“We are fighting for an industry that will provide freedom and opportunity for our kids and communities,” said Kenzy. “This is an industry and a country worth fighting for and that is exactly what we are doing. Our industry is shrinking and being outsourced; together, we must break that trend.”

