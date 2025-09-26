R-CALF USA Raises Concerns Over Forest Service Grasslands Management Plan

PUEBLO, Colo., Sept. 26, 2025 — R-CALF USA submitted formal comments opposing key portions of the U.S. Forest Service’s proposed Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands Land Management Plan Revision, which covers the Timpas and Carrizo units in southeast Colorado and the Cimarron National Grasslands in southwest Kansas.

In its comments, R-CALF USA cited the agency’s reliance on inaccurate sources, lack of transparency with local stakeholders, and threats posed to ranching families and rural economies.

“USFS is working beyond the scope of its authority and effectively ignoring the constituents it is supposed to serve,” said R-CALF USA Private Property Rights Chair Shad Sullivan. “The proposed changes undermine financial viability, stewardship planning and the future of local producers.”

R-CALF USA also pointed to several specific concerns, including unverified species data, unfounded claims of overgrazing, misuse of inventories and inadequate stakeholder engagement. The group urged the Forest Service to work directly with ranchers, community leaders and local employees in revising the plan.

“The USFS is here to serve the people,” Sullivan said. “Any changes must reflect the knowledge and experience of the families who live and work on the land.”

–R-CALF USA