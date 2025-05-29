R-CALF USA Requests Federal Investigation into Suspected False Screwworm Report

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 29, 2025—Yesterday, R-CALF USA submitted a formal request to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), urging an immediate investigation into the suspected false report that caused a cattle futures selloff on May 27.

In a letter addressed to the director of the CFTC Division of Enforcement, R-CALF USA cited reports that a selloff in live cattle futures on May 27 was triggered by a false claim of New World Screwworm (NWS) detection in Missouri. The organization urged the commission to investigate the origins of the report and take enforcement action if any violations of the Commodity Exchange Act are found.

R-CALF USA noted that if someone willfully issued a false report intended to influence cattle markets, it could pose a serious threat to market integrity and the economic wellbeing of U.S. cattle producers.

“We are deeply concerned that this potential manipulation harmed our nation’s independent cattlemen and women who rely on accurate market information to make informed business decisions,” said R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard.

Both the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have denied the accuracy of the report. The Missouri Department of Agriculture said the rumors were “unfounded” and confirmed that no detection had occurred. The USDA issued a similar statement, saying reports of NWS detection in the United States were “not true.”

–R-CALF USA