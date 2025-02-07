R-CALF USA Rollover Calf Sale Fundraiser in Valentine, Feb. 20

Valentine Livestock Auction will host an R-CALF USA rollover auction calf sale fundraiser at approximately 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20 with proceeds going to support R-CALF USA’s work to overturn the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rule mandating electronic identification eartags on cattle.

Miles Ranch/Craig, Joy and Caleb Miles of Brownlee, Neb.; Greg and Marie Arendt of Valentine, Neb.; and Brett Galbraith of Wood, S.D., will partner to donate a calf for the rollover fundraiser.

Rollover auctions are fundraising events put on by R-CALF USA volunteers to raise money for the organization. Those who wish to support the efforts of R-CALF USA can bid on the calf and then donate it back so it can be auctioned off again and again until bidding ceases. After the last rollover bid, the calf will be sold to the highest bidder.

R-CALF USA is set apart from all other national cattle associations because it relies solely on membership dues and donations to carry out its mission to ensure the continued profitability and independence of U.S. cattle and sheep producers.

Businesses or individuals supported by the U.S. cattle industry can contact R-CALF USA at 406-252-2516 or r-calfusa@r-calfusa.com to contribute to the rollover auction.

Ranchers Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America (R-CALF USA) is the largest producer-only lobbying and trade association representing U.S. cattle producers. It is a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring the continued profitability and viability of the U.S. cattle and sheep industries. For more information, please visit http://www.r-calfusa.com or call 406-252-2516.

