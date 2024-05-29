R-CALF USA Rollover Calf Sale Fundraiser to be held at Ft. Pierre Livestock Auction

Ft. Pierre Livestock Auction will host its annual R-CALF USA rollover auction calf sale fundraiser between noon and 1 p.m., Friday, June 7. A calf donated by longtime member supporters Dean and Delia Johnson, of Fairburn, South Dakota, will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to R-CALF USA.

A free beef BBQ lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and raffle tickets will be available for purchase for the annual R-CALF USA saddle, custom made by Baxter Badure, of Belvidere, South Dakota.

Rollover auctions are fundraising events put on by R-CALF USA volunteers to raise money for the organization. Those who wish to support the efforts of R-CALF USA can bid on the calf, then donate it back so it can be auctioned off again and again, until bidding ceases.

R-CALF USA is set apart from all other national cattle associations because it relies solely on membership dues and donations to carry out its mission to ensure the continued profitability and independence of United States cattle producers. R-CALF USA exists only because of support from its members. R-CALF USA encourages cattle and sheep producers and others to get involved and make their collective voices heard. Individuals or businesses supported by the U.S. cattle or sheep industries can contact FPLA at (605) 223-2576 to pledge a contribution for the rollover auction. Names of businesses or individual contributors who are unable to attend in person will be announced during the fundraiser. -RCALF-USA