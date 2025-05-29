R-CALF USA rollover: Ft. Pierre, June 6

Fort Pierre Livestock Auction is set to hold its annual R-CALF USA rollover auction calf sale fundraiser at noon on Friday, June 6. Dean and Delia Johnson, dedicated member supporters from Fairburn, South Dakota, have donated a calf that will be auctioned, with all proceeds benefiting R-CALF USA.

A complimentary beef barbecue lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and raffle tickets will be sold for the annual R-CALF USA saddle, hand-crafted by Baxter Badure of Belvidere, South Dakota.

Rollover auctions are fundraising events organized by R-CALF USA volunteers to raise money for the organization. Those who wish to support the efforts of R-CALF USA can bid on the calf and then donate it back so it can be auctioned off again and again until the bidding ceases.

R-CALF USA is set apart from all other national cattle associations because it relies solely on membership dues and donations to carry out its mission to ensure the continued profitability and independence of U.S. cattle producers. The organization exists only because of member support.

R-CALF USA encourages cattle and sheep producers, as well as industry supporters, to get involved and make their collective voices heard. Individuals or businesses can contact Ft. Pierre Livestock Auction at 605-223-2576 to pledge contributions for the rollover auction. The names of businesses or individual contributors unable to attend in person will be announced during the fundraiser.

R-CALF USA