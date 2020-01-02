R-CALF USA, SDSGA Rollover Auction Calf Sale Fund-Raiser

Belle Fourche Livestock Market, LLC will host a rollover calf sale fund-raiser auction at 12 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. The event is open to the public and SDSGA Vice President/R-CALF USA Checkoff Chair Vaughn Meyer will give a brief speech about the need for country-of-origin labeling (COOL) for beef, the fight against vertical integration, and how R-CALF USA successfully stopped the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s unlawful radio frequency identification (RFID) mandate.

Sodak Angus Ranch will donate a black angus steer calf to be auctioned off with the proceeds from the fund-raiser to be split 50/50 with R-CALF USA and the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association (SDSGA). SDSGA is an R-CALF USA state affiliate organization.

Rollover auctions are fundraising events put on by R-CALF USA volunteers to raise money for the organization. Those who wish to support the efforts of R-CALF USA can bid on the calf, then donate it back so it can be auctioned off again and again, until bidding ceases.

R-CALF USA is a one-member/one-vote organization. Voting members must own cattle. Associate members support the cause and do not own cattle. Activities carried out by R-CALF USA for the benefit of the U.S. cattle industry are funded exclusively by the independent cattle producers who pay their membership dues and by cattle producers, main-street businesses, and other individuals who participate in and contribute to fund-raising events.

R-CALF USA works on various issues that affect the continued profitability and viability of independent U.S. cattle producers, such as country-of-origin labeling, checkoff reform, livestock price reporting, animal health concerns, captive supplies and packer ownership of livestock, as well as various trade agreements.

Businesses supported by the cattle industry and individuals in the cattle industry can call Tatum Lee at 405-834-5710 or Vaughn Meyer at 605-430-4372 to make a contribution for the rollover auction.

–R-CALF USA