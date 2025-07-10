R-CALF USA Statement on Closure of Southern Border Ports to Livestock Trade

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 9, 2025—U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins today announced the immediate closure of southern border ports to livestock trade in response to the escalating threat of New World Screwworm spreading northward from Mexico.

The decision follows urgent calls issued last week by R-CALF USA and 19 of its affiliate organizations to halt livestock imports until Mexico has fully eradicated the disease within its borders.

R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard issued the following statement:

“We applaud Secretary Rollins for taking swift, necessary action to protect the health of the U.S. cattle herd and the integrity of our nation’s food supply. American cattle producers and R-CALF USA have been sounding the alarm about what we viewed as a premature reopening, and it’s clear the secretary has heard the voice of independent producers.

“This is what it looks like to put America first, not cave to global trade interests. Closing the border isn’t just justified, it’s essential.”

-RCALF USA