R-CALF USA to host convention and trade show in Rapid City

The R-CALF USA 19th Annual Convention and Trade Show will be in Rapid City at the Best Western Hotel this August.

The event will run from 8 am Aug. 24 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25.

Register today to attend or become a sponsor for R-CALF USA's Annual Convention and Trade Show. This year's convention theme is "Against All Odds." Ranchers Cattleman Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America (R-CALF USA) has attracted the attention and gained the respect of Congress, the administration and the national media for being an organization that will effectively fight – without hesitation – for what our members stand for – Against All Odds. Come and learn first-hand about the organization fighting for U.S. independent cattle producers and meet R-CALF USA leaders and members from across the country. This 2-day event includes speakers from all parts of the agriculture industry helping us to understand all aspects of the cattle business. There will be lots of vendors to visit with and to answer your questions.

This year's speaker lineup includes: Roger McEowen, Kansas Farm Bureau Professor of Agriculture Law and Taxation at Washburn University of Law; Wayne Hage Jr., Nevada rancher and well-known property rights defender; Dr. Diana Moss, President of the American Antitrust Institute; Jean Halloran, Director of Food Policy Initiatives for the Consumers Union; Tracy Hunt, Wyoming rancher, attorney and expert on the Global RoundTable for Sustainable Beef as well as Brad Bellinger, Australian cattle rancher and Chairman of the Australian Beef Association. Just to name a few.

Friday evening there will be a BBQ-style dinner at the Central States Fairgrounds and optional rodeo. Saturday will begin with an Inspirational Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. hosted by Dr. Max Thornsberry, DVM, R-CALF USA former president, and end with our annual banquet and keynote speaker (to be announced soon). The live and silent auctions will follow along with fun entertainment.

The Best Western Hotel is located at 2111 N. LaCrosse St., Rapid City, SD. and can be reached at (605)343-8550. To register for the convention and see the agenda go to http://www.r-calfusa.com or call them at 406-252-2516.

Recommended Stories For You

–R-CALF USA