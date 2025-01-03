R-CALF USA to host fundraiser at Crawford Livestock Market, Jan. 10

Crawford Livestock Market will host an R-CALF USA rollover auction fundraiser at noon during its special calf sale on Friday, Jan. 10. Dyesville Angus/Jack and Penny Dye of Hermosa, South Dakota, will donate a Hereford heifer calf for the rollover auction – the second year that the Dyes have generously donated an animal to benefit R-CALF USA.

R-CALF USA Tribal Regions Director Eric Gropper will give a brief update on the organization’s work. R-CALF USA works with the three branches of government to improve conditions in the arenas of trade, markets, animal health, and property rights to ensure that individual producers have genuine opportunities to operate their farms and ranches profitably.

Rollover auctions are fundraising events put on by R-CALF USA volunteers to raise money for the organization. Those who wish to support the efforts of R-CALF USA can bid on the calf and then donate it back so it can be auctioned off again and again until bidding ceases. The calf is then sold to the highest bidder with all proceeds going to R-CALF USA.

Activities carried out by R-CALF USA for the benefit of the U.S. cattle industry are funded exclusively by independent cattle producers who pay their membership dues and by cattle producers, main-street businesses, and other individuals who take part in and contribute to fundraising events.

Businesses or individuals supported by the U.S. cattle industry can contact R-CALF USA at 406-252-2516 or r-calfusa@r-calfusa.com ; or Candace Bullard at 406-591-9009 or candacebullard@r-calfusa.com to contribute to the rollover auction.

–R-CALF USA