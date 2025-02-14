R-CALF USA to host Platte, Winner meetings

R-CALF USA will host two livestock producer meetings in South Dakota on Saturday, Feb. 22. At noon, a meeting will be hosted at Platte Livestock Market, located at 36580 SD Highway 44 in Platte. Later at 6 p.m., a meeting will be held at Winner Livestock Auction, located at 31690 Livestock Barn Rd. in Winner. A light meal will be served at both meetings provided by the R-CALF USA Calendar Committee.

At the two meetings, former R-CALF USA President Brett Kenzy and Animal ID Chair Kenny Fox will provide updates, particularly information on R-CALF USA’s lawsuit and actions to block the electronic eartag mandate. South Dakota Stockgrowers Association will also give an organizational update.

–R-CALF USA