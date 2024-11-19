R-CALF USA to host producer meetings in Rapid City, Buffalo Gap on Dec. 2

R-CALF USA will host two livestock producer meetings in South Dakota on Monday, Dec. 2.

At 1 p.m., a meeting will be hosted at the West River Electric Association, located at 3250 E. Highway 44 in Rapid City, South Dakota. Coffee and cookies provided by Bishop Beef will be served.

Later at 5 p.m., another meeting will be held at the Buffalo Gap Community Center, located at 209 Main St. in Buffalo Gap, South Dakota. A light supper will be served, sponsored by White Ranch, M&M Cattle Services, Boehringer Ingelheim/John Rehmeier, Custer County Farm Bureau, and Fall River County Farm Bureau. A fundraiser with proceeds benefiting R-CALF USA will be hosted at the meeting.

At both events, R-CALF USA President Brett Kenzy and Animal Identification Chair Kenny Fox will provide updates, particularly information on R-CALF USA’s lawsuit and actions to block the electronic eartag mandate. South Dakota Stockgrowers Association Executive Director Doris Lauing and representatives will give an organizational update. The 2025 R-CALF USA Calendar will be available to purchase at both meetings.

R-CALF USA represents the U.S. cattle and sheep industries in trade and marketing issues to ensure the continued profitability and viability of independent U.S. cattle and sheep producers. It encourages producers to get involved and make their collective voices heard.

–R-CALF USA