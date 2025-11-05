R-CALF USA Urges USMCA Reforms to Protect American Cattle Producers and Food Security

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 — This week, R-CALF USA submitted comments to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). The filing outlines reforms to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to restore fair competition, rebuild the U.S. cattle herd and strengthen national food security.

In its submission, R-CALF USA stated that the USMCA failed to correct harmful provisions inherited from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and continues to disadvantage U.S. cattle producers. The organization warned that the agreement has fueled a persistent trade deficit in cattle and beef, increased dependence on foreign cattle and beef supplies, weakened domestic cattle prices and accelerated the loss of independent farms and ranches across rural America.

R-CALF USA urged the USTR to transition from a rules-based trade system to a managed trade framework that prioritizes national food security, self-reliance and competitive fairness. The organization’s recommendations included:

Establish a global tariff-rate quota system to manage beef and cattle imports and incentivize expansion of the U.S. cow herd.

Set in-quota and over-quota tariffs based on weight to offset foreign cost advantages and prevent excessive import quantities from Canada, Mexico and other beef-exporting countries.

Implement an initial 25 percent tariff on live cattle imports from Canada and Mexico.

Update rules of origin to require all beef and lamb to be labeled by where the animal was born, raised and slaughtered, ensuring transparent labeling for consumers.

– R-CALF USA