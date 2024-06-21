R-CALF wants MCOOL in Farm Bill

Key Senators who have not yet joined the Rounds letter: Colorado Michael Bennet 202-224-5852 John Hickenlooper 202-224-5941 Indiana Todd Young (202) 224-5623 Montana Steve Daines 202-224-2651 Nebraska Pete Ricketts 202-224-4224 New Mexico Ben Ray Lujan 202-224-6621 Ohio Sherrod Brown 202-224-2315 J.D. Vance 202-224-3353 Oklahoma Markwayne Mullin 202-224-4721 North Dakota John Hoeven 202-224-2551 Kevin Cramer 202-224-2043 South Dakota John Thune 202-224-2321 Wyoming John Barrasso 202-224-6441

Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling for beef has been in the spotlight again, with several efforts underway to include the rule in the Farm Bill.

Senator Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota, is looking for more senators to sign a letter requesting that MCOOL be included in the Farm Bill.

Rounds is asking voters from across the country to contact their Senators to urge them to sign the Rounds MCOOL letter. Time is short – the sign-on deadline is June 24, 2024.

South Dakota Senator Thune is a sponsor of the American Beef Labeling Act, which would enact MCOOL.

R-CALF USA MCOOL Committee chair Mike Schultz of Kansas said he was pleased with USDA’s recent “Product of the USA” rule that will be enforced in 2025, which is a voluntary program for labeling beef. The rule prohibits the use of the “product of USA” label on beef unless it is born, raised and slaughtered in the US.

“MCOOL would go hand in hand with the product of the USA rule,” said Schultz.

Schultz himself has spent considerable time talking to elected representatives, traveling to DC on four different occasions just in the past year to lobby for MCOOL, the OFF Act (Beef Checkoff reform) and against the EATS Act, which he said has too much government overreach.

“If we could strip the money from the lobbyists to quit paying these guys, then they’d have to do what’s right, but when they receive a huge chunk of money, all of the sudden they are working for someone (not their voters),” Schultz said.

Schultz said many congressional representatives claim they don’t support MCOOL because of the WTO ruling in 2015, even though that WTO panel has been dismantled and rendered essentially dysfunctional.

“The latest three presidents – Presidents Biden, Trump, and Obama, all recognized the WTO had gone off its rails, and all three presidents took steps to shut the WTO down by not allowing it to appoint any members to its Appellate Body. But it was too late, the rogue WTO had already ruled against MCOOL,” said Bill Bullard in a recent R-CALF USA news release.

“A trade attorney friend said that U.S. cattle ranchers were the ultimate victim of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body, who acted as a puppet for global meat packers. But I would submit that U.S. consumers were likewise the ultimate victims of the WTO’s misconduct because it was the WTO’s ruling that caused Congress to stop informing them as to the origins of the beef they buy for their families,” said Bullard.

R-CALF USA, in a news release, said several senators are key to the effort and urged people to contact them with a request to sign on to the Rounds letter (see sidebar).

NCBA has consistently opposed Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling, saying it is calls for too much government intervention. The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association has advocated for MCOOL in the past.