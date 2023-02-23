R Lazy B Charolais Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2023
Location: Hub City Livestock Aberdeen SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
66 Yearling Bulls – $6,651
The Birklids once again held their annual bull sale Feb 17, in Aberdeen, SD. A lot of repeat buyers as well as many new faces filled the stands. Whether you needed calving ease for heifers or high performance bulls for your cows R Lazy B has the right kind for everyone. Congratulations on a great sale.
TOP SELLING BULLS Lot 699 $13,000, RLB FIREBALL 699K, 2-27-22, son of RLB FARGO FLAME 436E X RLB MS MARIA 699D, to Tyler Stiegelmeier, Britton, SD.
Lot 769, $12,500, RLB RANGE MASTER 769K, 3-18-23, son of WCR MASTER CHIEF 037 P X RLB MS SHAR 769E, to Tim Gohring, McIntosh, SD.
Lot 902, $12,000, RLB SIR ULTRA 902K, 3-8-22, son of WCR MASTER CHIEF 037 P X RLB MS ULTRS MARK 902G, to Michael Metler, Eureka, SD.
Lot 934, $11,500, RLB SNOW MASTER 934K, 4-10-23, son of WCR MASTER CHIEF 037 P X RLB MISS SNOWY 934G, to Blake Stiegelmeier, Britton, SD.
Lot 570, $10,000, RLB WHITE FLAME 570K, 4-6-22, son of RLB FARGO FLAME 436E X RLB MISS TIMELESS 534C PLD, to Tyler Stiegelmeier, Britton, SD.
Lot 615, $10,000 RLB JOURNEYMAN 615K, 4-30-22, son of LT JOURNEY 7657 PLD X RLB MISS ROYALE 615D, to Blake Stiegelmeier.