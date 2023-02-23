R Lazy B Charolais Annual Production Sale

Robert Birklid talks about the bulls and thanks everyone for coming.

Robert Birklid talks about the bulls and thanks everyone for coming.

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2023



Location: Hub City Livestock Aberdeen SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

66 Yearling Bulls – $6,651





The Birklids once again held their annual bull sale Feb 17, in Aberdeen, SD. A lot of repeat buyers as well as many new faces filled the stands. Whether you needed calving ease for heifers or high performance bulls for your cows R Lazy B has the right kind for everyone. Congratulations on a great sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS Lot 699 $13,000, RLB FIREBALL 699K, 2-27-22, son of RLB FARGO FLAME 436E X RLB MS MARIA 699D, to Tyler Stiegelmeier, Britton, SD.

Lot 769, $12,500, RLB RANGE MASTER 769K, 3-18-23, son of WCR MASTER CHIEF 037 P X RLB MS SHAR 769E, to Tim Gohring, McIntosh, SD.

Lot 902, $12,000, RLB SIR ULTRA 902K, 3-8-22, son of WCR MASTER CHIEF 037 P X RLB MS ULTRS MARK 902G, to Michael Metler, Eureka, SD.

Lot 934, $11,500, RLB SNOW MASTER 934K, 4-10-23, son of WCR MASTER CHIEF 037 P X RLB MISS SNOWY 934G, to Blake Stiegelmeier, Britton, SD.

Lot 570, $10,000, RLB WHITE FLAME 570K, 4-6-22, son of RLB FARGO FLAME 436E X RLB MISS TIMELESS 534C PLD, to Tyler Stiegelmeier, Britton, SD.

Lot 615, $10,000 RLB JOURNEYMAN 615K, 4-30-22, son of LT JOURNEY 7657 PLD X RLB MISS ROYALE 615D, to Blake Stiegelmeier.

Tim Kraft from Trail City SD bought a couple bulls.

Tim Kraft from Trail City SD bought a couple bulls.

Robert Birklid talks about the bulls and thanks everyone for coming.

Robert Birklid talks about the bulls and thanks everyone for coming.

The Stiegelmeier Brothers from Britton SD purchased 4 R Lazy B bulls.

The Stiegelmeier Brothers from Britton SD purchased 4 R Lazy B bulls.







