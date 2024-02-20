R Lazy B Ranch Charolais

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date: 02/16/2024

Location: Hub City Livestock Aberdeen SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 61 Bulls $6,791



The Birklid’s held their 33rd Annual Production Sale on February 16th. Consistency and longevity are two of the many things that come up when talking to repeat buyers about using R Lazy B Bulls. The Birklid’s have worked hard to raise bulls that hold up and perform in all environments. Congratulations on a great sale. Top Selling Bulls LOT 732 RLB MAC TRUCK 732K ET 3-31-23 son of TCR Mac 9F x RLB Miss Belle 406B P to Blake Stiegelmeier Britton SD for $19,000; LOT 691 RLB OUTBOUND 691L 4-8-23 son of LT Journey 7657 PLD x RLB Miss Snowy 691D to Tim Gehring McIntosh SD for $18,000; LOT 605 RLB JOURNEY 605L 3-24-23 son of LT Journey 7657 PLD x RLB Patricia 605D to Mark Bauning Hartington NE for $16,000; LOT 550 RLB JOURNEY 550L 3-16-23 son of LT Journey 7657 PLD x RLB Ms Connie 550C PLD to Tim Gehring McIntosh SD for $15,500; LOT 839 RLB SIR MAC 839J ET 9-8-22 son of TCR Mac 9F x RLB Distance Maker 108Y PLD to Tyler Stiegelmeier Britton SD for $14,000; LOT 843 RLB BIG MAC 843J ET 8-30-22 son of TCR Mac 9F x RLB Distance Maker 108Y PLD to Michael Metter Eureka SD for $11,500; LOT 007 RLB BOND 007L 4-3-23 son of Keys Maximizer 37J x RLB Ms Unlimited 007H to Blake Stiegelmeier Britton SD for $11,000; LOT 815 RLB INTERSTATE 815L 3-13-23 son of LT Juntion 1264 PD x RLD Miss Fargo 815F to Tim Gehring McIntosh SD for $11,000

Jerry Wagner of South Heart ND picked up a bull.

Trevor and Karla Lyons from McLeod ND bought 4 bulls.