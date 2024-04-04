Rabies reminder, college rodeos, sorting practices, rodeo judging seminar, clinics galore

It’s sure trying to green up here. These shots of wet snow and rain have really been encouraging, even with the headaches they cause for those calving, lambing and foaling. I’m in favor of the moisture continuing. Having two good years in a row would be acceptable.

This is just a reminder that it’s the season when rabies seems to rear it’s ugly head more often. There have been some confirmed rabies cases in wildlife that was tested in Wyoming recently. Be very cautious about wildlife that is willing to approach you or shows now fear or awareness of you. That is NOT normal. Teach your kids to stay away from them and to tell you if they see an animal acting odd. Having your pets vaccinated is, of course, necessary. You can also vaccinate large animals, including horses and cattle. I used to be able to buy rabies vaccine over the counter and give it to the up close ranch stock. I don’t know if that’s still available at ranch supply stores or not, but would be worth looking into. I don’t recommend it for your pets as verification of vaccination could sure save their life in the instance of a bite to someone or if they were attacked by a rabid animal. Sadly, the only way to test for rabies is by sending the brain to the state lab.

The 64th Annual SDSU Jackrabbit Stampede Rodeo is April 12-13 at Brookings, S.D. the Friday performance is at 7:30, Saturday at 1 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Team Sorting Practice dates have been set for April 14, May 12, June 23, and July 14, at Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena near Hermosa, S.D. For more info, call 605-431-6105.

There will be a Paul Tierney Tie Down and Breakaway Roping clinic on April 20-24 at the Hammel Ranch, Hot Springs, S.D. The Tie Down is $450, Breakaway $400. It’s limited to 15 per event. The clinic is filling fast so get that call in to Tim at 605-891-9840 to get on the roster.

The BHSU Yellowjacket Stampede Rodeo will be April 26-27 at the Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. Both performances will be at 7 p.m., ticket on sale at the door.

There will be a Rodeo Judging seminar on April 27th, 8 a.m. CST, at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center at Ft. Pierre, S.D. Instructors are Marty Jandreau, Barry Knippling and Allen Stirling. All have over 20 year judging experience at many levels of the sport. Every event will be covered in depth, plus info on how to set up barriers and barrel patterns. There’s no charge but they’ll pass the hat to cover the venue expenses. For more information, call Allen Stirling at 605-940-4970.

Entries will open for the Sheridan WYO Wranglers Extreme Trail Challenge which will be held June 8, at the Sheridan College Agri-Park Arena,, Sheridan, Wyo. All ages and levels are welcome. Divisions are Jr. Rider 0-12, Sr. Rider 12-18, Green horse (horse 5 and under). There’s a $30 entry fee and starts at 9 a.m. There will be a trail practice on June 7 at the same place. For more info, call/text Lexie Townsley at 307-461-3036.

There are two great clinics coming up in Kadoka, S.D. The first is a goat tying clinic with Haiden Hadley Thompson on May 20-21. The second is a barrel and pole clinic with Jodie O’Bryan on May 22-23. They’ll be held at the Buffalo Stampede Arena at Kadoka. To get signed up or learn more, private message Denise Hartman on Facebook.

CSSHA is putting on a Cow Horse Clinic with Matt Kelly on May 4-5, at Thermopolis, Wyo. It’s for novice cattle work participants in the morning, advanced in the afternoon. On Saturday, Matt will have a Youth Rider clinic from 12:30-2 p.m. It’s $300/person, a $100 deposit to hold spot. Yoth is $50, with a $25 deposit. Call Jori at 307-851-3820 for info or email cowboyssha@gmail.com .

The S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Association will be holding a clinic on May 18 and a show on the 19th at the Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. The clinicians and judges will be Jeff Barnes and Kathy Hart. Signup at 9 a.m., open to all levels but you must be a member to participate. They’ll take 20 riders at $400, $200 deposit due by May 8. Call Sherry at 605-381-3781 for entry info.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope it’s greening up where you are. Please pray for our nation, Israel, our border, our troops and, may God bless America. Keep your powder dry, as the old timers said.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

April 6, 2024

> Paul Tierney Calf Roping/Breakaway Clinic, Apr. 5-6, Sackett Lookin’ Up Arena, Alcester, S.D.

> Paul and Paul David Tierney Breakaway/TieDownRoping Clinic,Apr.5-6, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Apr.5-7, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Bothwell Bull Riding and Bull Fighting Schools, Apr. 5-7, Rapid City, S.D.

> Jordan Thurston-Miller Goat Tying Clinic, Apr. 6. Crook Co. Fairgrounds Barn, Sundance, Wyo.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Apr. 6, Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D.

> Western Dressage Clinic w/Jennifer Bull, Apr. 6-7, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> Tom Reeves Bareback/Saddle Bronc School, Apr. 9-10, Rapid City, S.D.

> 64th SDSU Jackrabbit Stampede Rodeo, Apr. 12-13, Brookings, S.D.

> Coors Bull Riding Classic, Apr. 12-13, Holum Expo, Brown Co. Fairgrounds, Aberdeen, S.D.

> ARP Spring Fling Barrel Race, Apr. 12-14, E. Pavillion, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Historic Saddle Club Arena Cleanup Day/Gymkhana, Apr. 13, 9 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Youth Horse Judging Clinic and Judging School, Apr. 13, 9 a.m., Holzer Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> Best of the Big Horns Horse Sale, April 13, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Paul Tierney Calf Roping/Breakaway Clinic, Apr. 13-14, Billy Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Team Sorting Practice, Apr. 14, Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Open Horse Sale, Apr. 18, after cattle sale, Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Paul Tierney Breakaway/Tie Down Roping Clinic, April 20-24, Hammel Ranch, Hot Springs, S.D.

> YRHA Schooling Show, Apr. 21, Anderson Training Stables, Wilsall, Mont.

> NWBRA Double Qualifier Barrel Race, Apr. 21, Goshen Co. Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> Ranch Horse Show Clinic, Apr. 21, Ag/Equine Complex, Riverton, Wyo.

> Old West Days/Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Apr.26-27, Valentine, Neb.

> Good Bull Dogging School, Apr. 26-27, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D.

>BHSU YellowJacket Stampede Rodeo, Apr. 26-27, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

> Rodeo Judging Seminar, Apr.27, 8 a.m., Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Benefit Muley Roping for Billy, Dinner,Dance,Auction, Apr. 27, Cowley Arena,Cowley, Wyo.

> Teresa Jorgenson Memorial Barrel Race, open and slot race, April 27, Bowman, N.D.

> National Circuit Finals Steer Roping, Apr. 27-28, Goshen Co. Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> Onward and Upward BullRiding, Goat Tying, Barrel Clinic, Apr. 27-28, DEX, Huron, S.D.

>Ryan Cloverdale/KC Groves Barrel Clinic, Apr. 27-28, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 6th Annual Teresa Jorgenson Barrel Race, Apr. 27-28, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Wrangler Team Roping, Apr. 27-28, 9 a.m., Sheridan, Wyo.

> Good Ranch Open and Ote Berry Jr. BullDogging Jackpots, April 28, Long Valley, S.D.

> Carole Hollers Breakaway Clinic, May. 3-5, Zoll, S.D.

> Premier of the Sandhills Catalog Horse Sale, May 5, Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb.

> Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, May 10-12, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 11, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont.

> 27th Annual Larry Larson Photography Clinic, May 11-12, High View Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

> Team Sorting Practice, May 12, Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> SDVRHA Clinic/Show, May 18-19, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Haiden Hadley Thompson Goat Tying Clinic, May 20-21, Buffalo Stampede Arena, Kadoka, S.D.

> TyTuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 21-22, Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D.

> Working Cow Horse Clinic, May 24-26, Hall Performance Horses, Torrington, Wyo.

> Goat Tying Clinic #2, May. 25, Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

> 15th Annual Full House Horse Sale, May 25, Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

> Live Horse Racing, May 25-27, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Indian Relay Races, May 25-27, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeos, May 26, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D.

> 17th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Roping Clinics, May 27-30, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Jacy Milligan GoatTying/BreakawayClinics,May28-29,Historica SaddleClub Arena,Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Clint Humble Pickup Man School, May 29-30, Eagle Butte, S.D.

> Rank On The River Ranch Rodeo,Ranch Broncs, Bulls and Barrels, May 31, Chamberlain, S.D.

> 5th Annual Indian Relay Races, June 1-2, Mobridge, S.D.

> Bronc Match, June 2, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 3 Event Roping/Goat Tying Clinic, June 3-4, Sperry Ranch, Trotter, N.D.

> 25th Annual Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 3-6, Meteetsee, Wyo.

> Montana High School Rodeo Finals, June 3-8, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, Mont.

> Deadwood PBR, June 7-8, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D.

> Sheridan WYO Wranglers Extreme Trail Challenge, June 8, Agri-Park Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.

> CNFR, June 9-15, Casper, Wyo.

> 27th Annual Jake Clark Mule Days, June 10-16, Ralston, Wyo.

> Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, June 15, Miles City, Mont.

> Team Sorting Practice, June 23, Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Ft. Meade Endurance Ride, July 6-7, Barry Stadium, Ft. Meade, S.D.

> Team Sorting Practice, July 14, Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

EVENT SERIES:

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: May 9, 22, 29, 30, June 5 (make up dates June 18, 19), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: April 13; Worden, Mont.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS: April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>JACKSON YOUTH RODEO SERIES: April 14, 21, 28, rain date May 26; Four Seasons Indoor Arena, Newcastle, Wyo.

>KNUCKLE SALOON BULL RIDING SERIES: April 27, May 18, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, finals Nov. 16, 6 p.m. calcutta, bulls at 7 p.m, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.

>KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAY SERIES: Apr. 20, May 18; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING RANCH SHOW SERIES: 8 a.m., April 13, May 4, June 15; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>NORTH COUNTRY STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION VRH WINTER SERIES: 8:30 a.m. start, April 27-28; 406 Arena, Vaughn, Mont.

>LADIES OPEN AND YOUTH BREAKAWAY JACKPOTS: April 7, 14; Indoor Arena, Ogallala, Neb.

>LAZY 3S ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: noon, MST, Apr. 6; Wagner, S.D.

>SITTING BULL COLLEGE YOUTH RODEO SERIES: May 22, June 19, July 10, Aug. 7; Ft. Yates, N.D.

>THE WINNERS CLUB BREAKAWAY, CALF ROPING, BIBLE STUDY: Wednesdays, starting Feb. 21, 4 p.m. Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

>3 MAN DOCTORING SERIES: June 29-30, Aug. 3-4, Aug. 24-25 (finals), Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.