Radke Land & Cattle Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: February 17, 2025

Location: at the ranch near Mitchell, SD

Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann

Sale Manager: CK6 Consulting Services

Averages:

16 Angus Bulls: $8,250

8 Limousin Bulls: $5,719

6 LimFlex Bulls: $5,083

2 Angus Female Flushes: $8,000

9 Angus Embryos: $1,433

3 Limousin Embryos: $600

The Radkes held their 1st Annual Inaugural President’s Day Sale at their ranch on February 17th. The offering consisted of Angus, Limousin and LimFlex bulls, along with several flushes and embryo packages. They packed the sale facility with customers and had a fantastic sale. Congratulations on the success of your first sale.



Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 10: $18,000; RADKE RRR DEADWOOD R5442, 1-4-23 son of Poss Deadwood x RRR Isabel R2838; sold to Biggins Cattle Co. of Gregory; SD.

LOT 5: $13,000; RADK RED STATE 60M, 2-25-24 son of Pine View Red State x ZA Raye K600; sold to Travis Wolff of Mandan, ND.

LOT 4: $12,500; RADK MACCABEE 22M, 3-13-24 son of Hart Showcase 1082 x Musgrave Prim Lassie 329; sold to Bosch Farms of Indianola, IA.

LOT 1: $12,500; RADK MARINE 8M, 3-4-24 son of Hart showcase 1082 x 7F Rudy Miss Blackcap R0541; sold to Hilltop Simmentals of Worthing, SD.

LOT 6: $11,500; RADK MILITIA 27M, 3-8-24 son of Poss Ratified x Baldridge Isabel B068; sold to Mark Lapka of Leola, SD.



Top Selling Flushes:

LOT 31: $9,000; HART WHITNEY 2528 Flush; sold to Tiffany Frederick of Athens, PA.

LOT 32: $7,000; EB DIAMOND C3237 Flush; sold to Adam Robinson of Monmouth, IL.

Chris Earl of CK6 Consulting gives the opening introductions. 9108ce1718ad-Amanda__Chris__Wes__Tyler_