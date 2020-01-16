Rafter T Angus Annual Bull Sale

Kale Kretschman, Kyle Shobe, and Zane Kretschman. Zane recited the pledge of allegiance to start the sale.



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Jan. 11, 2020

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Averages:

57 Bulls – $4,390

On January 11, 2020, a hard working family, the Kretschmans, offered a high quality set of yearling Angus bulls to the buyers in the seats at Buffalo Livestock Auction. These bulls are bred and developed for longevity and functionality by utilizing some of the industries most solid AI sires and some impressive new young sires. Rafter T Angus is quickly becoming one of the most trusted names in the industry, always keeping their customer in mind and offering a personal guarantee on the bulls. Congratulations to the Kretschman Family on a great sale! SALE HIGHLIGHTS;

Lot 4 at $9750, RTA MAYWEATHER 945, 1/23/19, EXAR Declaration 1686B x RTA Hedy 78, sold to Mike Vaughn, Kyle, South Dakota

Lot 5 at $8750, RTA MARCIANO 956, 2/14/19, SAV Hesston 2217 x RTA Pride 561, sold to Mike Vaughn, Kyle, South Dakota

Lot 2 at $8500, RTA PACQUIAO 9112, 1/25/19, Ellingson Homegrown 6035 x RTA Lisa 76, sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming

Lot 6 at $8500, RTA LEONARD 944, 2/12/19, S Chisum 255 x RTA Kenna 698, sold to P.H. Livestock, Rawlins, Wyoming

Lot 1 at $7500, RTA DE LA HOYA 949, 1/21/19, EXAR Declaration 1686B x RTA Pride 797, sold to P.H. Livestock, Rawlins, Wyoming.