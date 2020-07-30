RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo moving to Greeley for 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo, one of the biggest rodeos of the PRORODEO season and one that will have a total distribution of $500,000, will take place in Greeley, Colo., in September.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the RAM NCFR, originally scheduled to take place in Kissimmee, Fla., in April, will instead move to Greeley for the 2020 season and is scheduled for Sept. 10-13.

“The RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo is one of the most significant PRORODEOS of the year,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “It was imperative we have this event, and the committee in Greeley is going to help that by stepping up to host it.”

The RAM NCFR is the most prestigious rodeo under the PRCA circuit system and will crown the circuit champions. The RAM NCFR is also one of the highest-paying events in PRORODEO. While the Greeley Stampede was canceled this season, hosting the RAM NCFR in September will have a substantial economic impact.

“The Greeley Stampede is thrilled to host the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo,” said Chad P. Sanger, Chair of the Greeley Stampede. “We will take strict precautions to offer the event as safely as possible while bringing an economic benefit to our city.”

The RAM NCFR will feature contestants from each of the 12 U.S. circuits plus Canada and Mexico, bringing more than 200 contestants to Island Grove Regional Park for five competition rounds over the four days. The event will culminate with a semifinals and finals on Sunday, Sept. 13, when the national circuit champions will be crowned.

The RAM NCFR will return to Kissimmee in 2021. It is scheduled for April 9-11 and will again be a key ingredient for cowboys shooting to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

“We were disappointed that issues related to COVID-19 prohibited Osceola County from hosting the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo this year,” Osceola County Chairwoman Viviana Janer said. “We’re glad to see the circuit finals will take place in Greeley, and plans are already in process to again host this fantastic event in 2021.”

–PRCA