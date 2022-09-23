Rambouillet breed takes top honors at Newell Ram Show and Sale

NEWELL, SD – The annual Newell Ram Show & Sale wrapped up its 77th year on Sept. 17.

Randy Oliver of Newell, S.D. judged the show. Winning the Overall Champion Ram was the Rambouillet from Dry Creek Rambouillet, Hot Springs, SD. Overall Champion Ewe was the Rambouillet from Crawford Rambouillet of Pipestone, Minn.

James Valley Stock Farm of LaMoure, ND had the Grand Champion Pair of Ewes and Flying O Sheep of Newell, SD had the Champion Pen of Range Rams.

Winning the wool show was a fleece from Rabel, Forbes and McGivney of, Kaycee, WY.

The Raymond Garness Memorial Youth Credit went to Ellie Jay of Hulett, WY . She was able to take the $500 credit and apply it towards the purchase of a sheep on sale day at the Newell event.

The sale, held on Sept. 17, saw an average price of $724 on 186 head of rams and ewes. The high selling ewe was a Rambouillet yearling ewe from Crawford Rambouillet of Pipestone, Minn. bought by Luke Steinmetz of Hot Springs, SD for $900.

The high selling ram came from Shan Garson of Bosler, WY. The Rambouillet Yearling Stud Ram was bought by Michael McCormick of Glendo, WY for $2,100.

High selling Pen of Range Rams went to Flying O Sheep Rambouillet Yearling Range Rams bought by Connie Moore of Chadron, NE selling for $1,850 each.

The dates for the 2022 event are Sept. 14-15. Find out more information at newellramsale.com.

–Newell Ram Sale

The Supreme Ram was shown by Dry Creek Rambouillet of Hot Springs, S.D.

