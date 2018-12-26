Ranch Artists Pens Christmas Book For Kids

On Christmas morning, excited ranch kids leaped out of their cozy beds and raced to see if Santa left presents under the tree while they slept.

For busy elves (or parents) looking for the perfect gift, Michelle Weber, a rancher, artist and author from Lake Benton, Minn., produced a great stocking stuff that kids and adults alike will love.

Weber recently published a new children's book titled, "The Ranch Christmas Surprise," which celebrates ranch life, calving season and the magical wonder of Christmas.

"My inspiration for this book, as well as my first book, 'Harvey – A Ranch Birthday,' came to me while speaking with an extended family member who does not have an agricultural background," said Weber. "I was telling him about what our family considers regular events on our ranch, such as calving, chores, breeding, etc. After our conversation, I realized these things that we consider ordinary are actually quite extraordinary!"

Weber owns a studio called Michelle Weber Studio where she frequently paints custom art prints for cattle ranching clientele. A natural extension to her talents has been diving into children's book illustrations. In 2011, she illustrated her first children's book, "Levi's Lost Calf," and she has kept busy this year promoting her three books at industry events, coffee shops and art galleries across the country.

For her most recent project, Weber says Christmas is a special time on the ranch, and she wanted to capture the joy of the holiday season in a book that kids will enjoy each holiday season.

Recommended Stories For You

"The book walks you through a regular day on the ranch, plus Christmas Eve preparations," she said. "Christmas Eve and Christmas on our ranch start like any other day. Chores, feeding and bedding our cattle come first, but what I think makes Christmas special on the ranch is after chores are all finished and everyone comes inside. There is food, drinks and family. It's a time to enjoy the people we cherish the most."

Weber has plans for additional books in the future, with one highly anticipated children's story currently in the works, which is set to arrive in the spring of 2019. Weber's currently released books are available for sale on her website at http://www.michelleweberstudio.com or on amazon.com, as well as select retailers in South Dakota and Minnesota.