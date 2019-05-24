Ranch Sorting clinic June 8-9, Hermosa

Mike and Lisa Hansen of Hansen Performance Horses out of Ladysmith, Wisconsin, will be holding a ranch sorting clinic on June 8-9 at Tiltrum’s arena in Hermosa. The clinic will focus on horsemanship and ranch sorting. They are excellent clinicians and are very positive and fun to be around. They excel in ranch sorting, reining cow horse, and cutting just to name a few.

This clinic would be great if you have a young horse you want to introduce to cattle or if you have not been able to sort much or ride much due to the weather.

The fee is $250 for the two days which includes cattle and the arena. The class is limited so if you are interested, please email Black Hills Cutting and Team Penning at: bhcuttingandteampenning@yahoo.com .

–Black Hills Cutting and Team Penning