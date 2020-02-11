Ranchers Applaud Committee Approval of MacGregor, Urge Swift Confirmation from Full Senate

WASHINGTON (Feb. 11, 2020) – Public Lands Council (PLC) Executive Director and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Executive Director of Natural Resources, Kaitlynn Glover today released the following statement in response to today’s Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee markup of the nomination of Katharine MacGregor to be Deputy Secretary of the Interior:

“Kate MacGregor has been an exceptional advocate for multiple-use on public lands during her time with the Interior Department. Her strong leadership and extensive land management background will serve the American people well in this new role. We are glad to see her nomination advance to the full Senate, where we urge swift confirmation to this pivotal role.”

–NCBA