Ranchers Are Bringing Their Best Beef To Denver for the inaugural Stockyards Beef Festival

Multi-breed heifer sale, Yards Hall of Fame Induction, Wine and Bluegrass also featured

At the National Western Stock Show in 2023, cattle producers aren’t just bringing their cattle to Denver – they’re also bringing their beef! For the first time in its history, Stock Show attendees can sample some of the best beef in the United States at a special “tasting” event. The Stockyards Beef Festival will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in the Stockyards Center. This is an entirely new event, created by ranchers from around the country, with the desire of showcasing some of the best private-label beef available. With the “farm to table” segment of the industry expanding at a rapid pace, the Stockyards Beef Festival is both exciting and timely.

For those who enjoy the “pairing” aspect, each beef sample will be paired with wine from a top vineyard. Several states are represented, including ranchers who are in both the beef and wine business.

The beef providers are: BR Beef, LLC, Gilroy CA; Certified Hereford Beef, Kansas City, MO; Connealy Angus Meat Market, Whitman, NE; Bill King Ranch, Stanley NM; and Legacy Custom Meats, LeGrange, TX.

The wine providers are: Ancient Peaks Winery, Santa Margarita, CA; Kunde Family Winery, Kenwood, CA; Peony Lane Vineyards, Paonia, CO; Rune Wines, Sonoita, AZ; and Spero Winery, Denver, CO.

During the event, a ranching family will be inducted into The Yards Hall of Fame at the National Western. This year’s inductee is CK Ranch and the John Vanier family of Brookville, KS. This honor will be presented each year to a ranching family who has made a special contribution to The Yards, as have the Vanier’s.

Throughout the event, The O’Donnell Family of Tennessee will perform live, authentic Bluegrass Music. The music is sponsored by Blattner Livestock Equipment of Cimarron, KS.

The event will conclude with a special female sale, the Females on the Front Range. This unique, multi-breed sale features heifers from operations who have led the way in commercial bull sales in their respective breeds. The maternal herds represented in this sale are Connealy Angus, Holden Herefords, Linsdskov’s LT Ranch Charolais, and Triangle J Ranch Simmental. The heifers will have a special display pen in The Yards on the days before and after the event, with a chuck wagon lunch served each day.

The theme of the event is Honor the Legacy, Celebrate the Future. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.stockyardsfestival.com . For more information you may also call 307-359-9102 or 913-645-5136.

