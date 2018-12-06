Ranchers challenge “critical habitat” designation in New Mexico

Today (Dec. 6, 2018) New Mexico ranchers filed a lawsuit challenging critical habitat designation for the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse. In 2016, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service designated almost 14,000 acres of critical habitat without properly taking into account the impact on the ranchers who depend on the land for their livelihoods.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court stated that the Endangered Species Act "describes a unified process for weighing the impact of designation an area as critical habitat." Bureaucrats at the Service failed to follow that process.

The restrictions limit access to water even in areas where the mouse is not found, and may curtail the number of cattle that ranchers can raise.

More information about the case, including the complaint, is available here.

