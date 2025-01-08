Ranchers Condemn Reckless Misuse of the Antiquities Act 

WASHINGTON (January 7, 2025) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and the Public Lands Council (PLC) condemned the Biden Administration’s irresponsible use of the Antiquities Act to create the Chuckwalla and the Sáttítla Highlands National Monuments.



“There are 13 days left in the Biden Administration and once again, the Antiquities Act is being recklessly applied to nearly 1 million acres to create tremendous uncertainty for rural communities that rely on responsible resource management. President Biden’s unilateral action to create new monuments this late in his term shows that these monuments are politically motivated and devoid of resource planning for the future,” said NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources and PLC Executive Director Kaitlynn Glover. “The record is clear: monument designations at the eleventh hour jeopardize rangeland health, threaten local economic stability, and unnecessarily make these areas political pawns during a transition period. NCBA and PLC strongly oppose this declaration and will work with the Trump administration to limit abuse and bring common sense back to this process.”

–NCBA