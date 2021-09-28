Ranchers Engage with Key Administration Officials and Partners at 53rd PLC Annual Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (September 28, 2021) — Today, ranchers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders from across the country will gather virtually for the Public Lands Council’s (PLC) 53rd Annual Meeting.

The event provides federal grazing permittees with the opportunity to shape PLC policy and engage with experts on the top issues facing Western communities and Western lands. Throughout the day, participants will hear from influential decisionmakers including Governor Brad Little (ID), Bureau of Land Management Deputy Director Nada Culver, and U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Chris French.

“We are proud to represent federal land ranchers. As the only organization that works solely on federal land issues, we take this unique responsibility seriously. Whether we meet in a conference room, a sale barn, or a Zoom screen, we will not let any obstacle deter us from handling the business of the day,” said PLC President Niels Hansen. “We look forward to these important discussions with our producers and partners.”

This meeting comes amid unprecedented challenges for many public lands ranchers. A once-in-a-century drought and destructive wildfire season continue to impact more than a dozen states. In the nation’s capital, the Biden administration continues to pursue a sweeping climate and conservation agenda with wide-ranging implications for agricultural producers and landowners.

“I hope today’s speakers and sessions offer fresh insight into the issues, whether you are a newcomer or someone whose family has been grazing their allotment for generations,” said PLC Executive Director Kaitlynn Glover. “Given the Biden administration’s heightened focused on conservation and climate, there has never been a more important time for our members to engage with federal agencies and other partners. PLC’s role, and public lands ranchers’ work, is as vital today as it has ever been.”

Click here to register for Annual Meeting.

Click here to view the program for the day’s events.

SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

All times are listed in MDT. Committee meetings are closed to the public and not listed below.

7-7:45 a.m.

Opening General Session with Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-OR-2), Governor Brad Little (ID)

10:20-11:20 a.m.

Bureau of Land Management Stewardship Awards Presentation

11:50 a.m.-12:40 p.m.

30×30 Panel with Nada Culver (BLM), Jennifer Norris (CA-NRA), and Chris French (U.S. Forest Service)

4:30-5:45 p.m.

Closing General Session

5:45-6:15 p.m.

Virtual Media Room

