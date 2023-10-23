Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders 23rd Annual Horse Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek



Date of Sale: Aug. 27, 2023



Location: Besler’s Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

43 Weanling colts – $3,526

10 Riders – $12,475

3 Yearlings colts – $3,400.





Top weanlings:



$7,500 – Lot 18, Boonys Shining Cat, 4/11/2023 palomino stud colt by Bonnylensma x Palo Duro Cat from Shield 5 Quarter Horses sold to Terry Hammel, Hot Springs, SD.



$7,000 –Lot 1, WSG Peptos Flingin Oak, 4/23/2023 dun stud colt by Flings First Memory x Colonel Frenchman from Gray’s Diamond Ranch sold to Terry Hammel, Hot Springs, SD.



$6,750 – Lot 21, Boonys Smart Sabre, 4/12/2023 sorrel stud colt by Bonnylensma x WR This Cats Smart from Shield 5 Quarter Horses to Roger Schofield, Biddle, MT.



$6,500– Lot 4, LN Smooth Oak Rocker, 5/4/2023 buckskin stud colt by AJ Oak Rocker x CP Little Smarty from Nixon J Bar 3 Ranch sold to Larry Edoff, Hermosa, SD.



$6,000 – Lot 9, 4/22/2023 red roan filly by SS Bravestone x Sir Bea Cowboy from Carlson Romero sold to Rollie Willson, Buffalo, SD







Top riders



$19,000 – Lot 45, Senor Irish Beckwith, 2020 brown gelding by Irish Pay x Beckwith Playboy from Crago/Schmidt Quarter Horses sold to Paul Griemsman, Piedmont, SD.



$19,000 – Lot 52, SRS Lucky Playin, 2018 bay roan gelding by TRR Son D Seven x Luckys Ace Of Hearts from Broken Arrow Livestock to Terry Hammel, Hot Springs, SD



$15,000 – Lot 64, Driftin On Sugar, 2021 brown gelding by Paddys Shot Of Sugar x Sir Bea Cowboy from Ryan Smith to Tim Burch, Sundance, WY.



$15,000 – Lot 67 VLW Lilbitbrudder, 2015 bay gelding by Brudders Last Dance x Ima Double Tough Too from Jason Wock sold Dean Olson, Kildeer, ND



Senor Irish Beckwith from Crago/Schmidt Quarter Horses tied for top selling gelding at the RQHBA sale. SRRqhba3851b6452619-lot_45_hi_selling_rider__1_

srrqhba6369ec6ac8a1-lot_52_hi_selling_rider

Topping the weanling stud colts at the 23rd Annual RQHBA Horse sale was Boonys Shining Cat from Shield Five Quarter Horses. srrbqha201433278559-lot_18_hi_selling_weanling__2_