Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders Assn. 25th Annual Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: August 24, 2025

Location: Besler’s Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fouche, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Pedigrees: Curt Westland

Averages:

45 Weanling colts avg. $3,265

6 Yearling colts avg. $5,192

17 Ranch and Arena Saddle Horses avg. $12,779

Beautiful “fall like” day for the 25th Annual Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders Association Horse Sale. This sale has progressed throughout the years to be a highly revered Quarter Horse production sale with weanling colts, young prospects and finished ranch and arena horses. Great set of all around horses backed buy a group of dedicated breeders.



A big part of the weekend activities included the RQHBA return futurity, where colts purchased in past sales can be brought back to compete for cash prizes at the futurity show. The futurity winners were:

Yearling Gelding: Stirrup Shiny Bow bred by Stirrup Ranch, LeRoy & Shirley Wetz, shown by Yvonne Wock.



Yearling Stallion: Somthing N the Gray, bred by Carlson / Romero Quarter Horses, shown by Ryan Smith.



Yearling Mare: Y Not a Lady, bred by Gary & Deb Mailloux, shown by JD McGinley.



3 Year old futurity champion: Rodeos Royal Frost, bred by Bender Ranch Quarter Horses, shown by Ryan Smith.



Champion 2 year old futurity: Stirrup Quick Meow, bred by Stirrup Ranch, LeRoy & Shirley Wetz, shown by Ashley Secrest.



Top selling horses include:

Weanlings:

Lot 17 – LN Smart Rocker, from J Bar 3 Quarter Horses to Lawrence Edoff for $7,500.

Lot 15 – LN Smooth Oak Kandy from J Bar 3 Quarter Horses to Lawrence Edoff for $5,750.

Lot 44 – Boons French Guy from Mailloux Quarter Horses to Lawrence Edoff for $5,500.

Lot 20 – EL Shinerito from Hale Quarter Horses to Kenny Poston for $5,000.

Lot 46 – Y Not a Drifter from Mailoux Quarter Horses to Jason Wock for $4,800,



Riders:

Lot 78 – Rodeos Royal Frost from Ryan Smith to Levi Grimes for $20,000

Lot 76 – True Sweet Guy from Sammy Ryan to Judy Phillips for $19,000,

Lot 6 – Dox Dakota Tivio from Crago-Schmidt Quarter Horses to Cal & Elizabeth Webb for $18,500,

Lot 79 – Bea Driftin Jackfrost from Ryan Smith to Tod Vineyard for $17,000.

Lot 80 – Hooked on Whiskey from Emery & Kelly Walker to Cal & Elizabeth Webb for $17,000.

Lot 64 – Red Pep Anny from Crago-Schmidt Quarter Horses to Wyatt Stall for $15,250.

Lot 81 – Dual Chex N Cash from Curt or Cheryl Westland to Fredrickson Family Trust for $15,250.



Yearlings:

Lot 66 – Dual Sugar Sweet from Rob or Kelly Fox to 21 Ranch Inc., for $6,000.

Lot 68 – HR Hes Busy Dashin from Dale & Carol Haight to Fernando Mastrovito for $6,000.

Lot 67 – HR Redwood Steele from Dale & Carol Haight to 21 Ranch Inc. for $6,000.

Rodeos Royal Frost, bred by Bender Ranch Quarter Horses and shown by Ryan Smith was the winner of the 3 year old futurity and top selling horse at the 25th Annual RQHBA sale. 0fdc29e74ff9-Smith_Hi_seller

Somthing N the Gray, bred by Carlson / Romero Quarter Horses, shown by Ryan Smith won the RQHBA yearling stallion futurity. d36542d34edb-Yearling_Stallion_Champion

Y Not a Lady, bred by Gary & Deb Mailloux, shown by JD McGinley was the yearling RQHBA mare futurity winner 188c51f45d93-Yearling_Mare_Champion