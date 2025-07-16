Ranchers’ Rights Initiative sues North Dakota Beef Commission

A cattle ranchers’ organization filed a lawsuit today, July 16, 2025, claiming that the makeup of the North Dakota Beef Commission (NDBC) is unconstitutional.

The Ranchers’ Rights Initiative, (RRI) a non-profit group representing unaffiliated ranchers, along with three individual ranchers have filed suit in the South Central Judicial District, Burleigh County, North Dakota, against the NDBC, the state of North Dakota, the office of the Governor and the North Dakota Attorney General. The suit alleges that state law has given individuals who belong to certain trade organizations preferential treatment in the beef commission appointment process.

No other cattle or agricultural organization is involved in this suit in any capacity.

The lawsuit also alleges that the law is wrongly preventing producers who have requested a refund of the state beef checkoff from serving on the commission.

Along with the RRI, three individual rancher plaintiffs joined the suit: Kenny Graner of Mandan, Mike Heaton of McKenzie and Jeremy Maher of Morristown.

The North Dakota state law requires the governor to appoint all nine members of the NDBC. The NDBC is a state entity that determines how to spend the state beef checkoff funds and half of the federal beef checkoff funds collected within the state. Their expenditures amount to around $1.6 million per year.

By law, four of the nine members of the North Dakota Beef Commission must be members of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association. One member of the NDBC must be on the Milk Producers Association and one must be on the Livestock Marketing Association. The remaining three members are appointed “at large.”

Robby Dube, a constitutional attorney with Eckland and Blando LLP out of Minneapolis, breaks down the five claims of the suit:

The Beef Commission Act is unconstitutional because it violates the privileges and immunities clause by giving mandatory preference to trade groups as compared to unaffiliated cattlemen. This is a “facial” challenge meaning the law is unconstitutional “on its face” or as written. The Beef Commission act is unconstitutional as applied, because the Governor has nearly always appointed Stockmen’s Association members to the “at large” seats. The law is unconstitutional by preventing producers who request a refund from applying for a seat on the board within three years of their last refund. The first three points violate article I, § 21. The Beef Commission Act is a special law that treats similarly situated cattlemen differently, violating North Dakota Constitution, article IV, § 13. Finally, in the alternative, the Beef Commission Act is a law of a general nature that does not have a uniform operation, violating North Dakota Const. article I, § 22.

Dube said that the focus in this lawsuit is on “fairness and constitutionality.”

Heaton is a past president of a state cattle group, but that organization is not affiliated with this lawsuit. Heaton says North Dakota’s legislators are to blame for this situation. He points out that legislators have discussed several bills that would have addressed this issue, but ultimately the legislature has not passed any of those bills. “The legislature has had a lot of chances to fix things. This is about a dysfunctional legislature,” said Heaton.

A 2025 bill introduced in the House Ag Committee would have established a process for those who pay into the beef checkoff to elect representatives to the board.

Of the other seven commodity (checkoff-funded) groups in the state, five (barley, dry bean, corn, pea/lentil and soybean) are made up of members that are elected. Two of the boards (wheat and oilseed) are “hybrid” boards, meaning some members are elected and some are appointed.

The 2025 bill was soundly defeated in the House after the House Ag Committee amended it by adding language to eliminate the refund process.

Maher testified in favor of the 2025 bill and a previous bill to establish an election process for the NDBC. With the current makeup of the board, although he has attended meetings of the NDBC and applied for a seat, he feels like he has no voice when it comes to the way they spend his money. “We’ve tried and tried to fix this through the legislature,” he said. “I just want this beef commission to be seated through an election process. The state is giving special privileges to certain people.” Maher said it is possible that the very same people serving on the beef commission today could return to the board via an election. “These same people could be serving, but they would be serving because their fellow ranchers chose them,” he said.

Dube agrees that ranchers have made a good faith effort to address their concerns through their elected officials.

“The legislature doesn’t get to give preferential treatment to certain groups, especially when they are spending public dollars.”

The legislature has given the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association four of the nine board seats. The NDSA claims around 3,000 members, and according to the North Dakota Beef Commission website, the state is home to around 18,000 beef operations.

“We are saying laws are supposed to be uniform and have general application. If you make a law that is supposed to benefit all people, you are supposed to treat them all equally. If you don’t treat them equally, that is a violation of the constitution,” said Dube.

“It’s not fair and it’s not constitutional that certain groups get preferential treatment by the government. That’s not something we ever want our government to do. Even if you like what that group does, the principle that the government shouldn’t be picking winners and losers is something everyone can get behind,” said Dube.

Graner agrees. “It’s all about giving cattle producers in the state a fair shake at having an opportunity to serve on their beef board. We need diversity on the board so we get a better perspective on how to spend the funds in a fashion that covers the entire industry,” he said.

Graner has served as a president of a national cattle organization and also a state cattle organization, but in this suit, he is not representing those groups and doesn’t currently sit on the board of either organization. Graner said he is not anti-checkoff.

“I believe in the checkoff. That’s why I’ve been working for 20 years to change the structure of the beef commission. I think we can go a lot further with the dollars we are raising,” he said.

Graner said that the NDBC has historically worn “blinders” when it comes to financing projects that don’t fit what he considers to be their narrow agenda. Graner said one contractor needed funds to complete a study on the effect of feeding flax (a North Dakota crop) to cattle. The national Cattlemen’s Beef Board had partially funded the project, but hadn’t provided sufficient financing to complete it.

“I believe they were looking for around $250,000 from the NDBC. But they weren’t approved,” he said. “Good projects are lost in the dust because all the money is channeled one direction,”

As for the provision that prohibits ranchers from applying to serve on the NDBC if he or she has obtained a refund in the past three years, Dube points out that those individuals are not only prevented from serving on the NDBC, but also have no ability to serve on the Federation of State Beef Councils, a group that helps approve national-level Beef Checkoff expenditures. That board is chosen solely from members of state beef councils.

Dube said the plaintiffs’ desire is for the courts to rule that the beef commission act is unconstitutional and to strike down the Act.

Dube said that if this happens, the court could either “sever” the current law by striking down part of the law (the appointment process and/or the section prohibiting refund-requesters from serving within three years) but not the entire law. Alternatively, the court could strike down the entire Beef Commission Act.

While the suit is being filed in district court with Derrick Braaten as the local counsel, Dube expects it to end up in the North Dakota Supreme Court eventually. A super majority, or four of the five justices must agree, in order for a law to be declared unconstitutional.

Dube expects a hearing in district court around October or November.

“As far as I’m concerned, the state made a blunder and they need to fix it,” said Heaton.

Dube said this issue represents a bigger issue affecting politics nationwide. “I think this is something citizens are becoming more aware of on all levels – local, state and national. There is supposed to be separation between state and industry. Industry can help inform good policy, but the Constitution doesn’t allow the government to place those groups or individuals on a pedestal to the detriment of every day citizens,” he said.