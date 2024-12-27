Ranchers should educate new Nebraska senators

Outgoing Nebraska District 47 state senator Steve Erdman, Morrill County, urges ranchers to keep an eye on legislation coming that could affect them, particularly related to the hot brand or animal identification.

Erdman reminds ranchers that most of the senators who are well-informed on brand inspection issues are termed out, and many of the new ones won’t have a good foundational knowledge of the issues.

“There are probably five or six of us termed out that have been involved with brand and animal identification issues and those things. We are leaving. We’ve been replaced by people who aren’t necessarily agricultural people who may not have the same understanding we do. It will be important for the livestock people to educate these new lawmakers on their opinions of branding and animal id,” he said. Erdman said out of a total of 49 senators, 15 are new this year.

Due to term limits in the state, senators can only serve 2 four year terms. Nebraska is the only unicameral state in the union, meaning it only has one legislative body, not a senate and house like other states.

“I’ve been there as a new senator, and you’re lucky the first week if you find out where the bathroom is,” he quipped.

Erdman said there is a possibility that a senator will bring legislation to eliminate the hot brand as a form of ownership identification.

“If ranchers think branding is important, they should contact their representative to make sure they know what their position is,” he said.

Tanya Storer, a rancher and incoming District 43 senator from Whitman represents the counties of Dawes, Sheridan, Cherry, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Blaine, Loup, Garfield and Custer Counties.

Storer told TSLN that she herself has no plans of introducing brand legislation at this time. “As a cow-calf producer and former member of the brand committee, I assure you that I will remain vigilant in protecting Nebraska’s ‘law enforcement arm’ of the cattle industry in Nebraska, otherwise known as the Brand Committee,” she said.

She also said she is interested in exploring more about the issue of electronic tags, especially the concern that they are made in China.

Go to https://nebraskalegislature.gov/senators/senator_find.php to find Nebraska senators.