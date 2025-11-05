Ranchers Support Steve Pearce’s Nomination to Lead BLM

WASHINGTON (November 5, 2025) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and Public Lands Council (PLC) announced support for President Trump’s nomination of former Congressman Steve Pearce to serve as Director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).



“Having represented New Mexico in Congress and the State House for decades, former Rep. Steve Pearce understands the important role that public lands play across the West. Pearce’s experience makes him thoroughly qualified to lead the BLM and tackle the issues federal lands ranchers are facing,” said NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources and PLC Executive Director Kaitlynn Glover. “Ranchers need a permanent BLM director. NCBA and PLC members support his nomination, and we urge the Senate to swiftly confirm him.”

–NCBA