Ranchers Welcome Bernhardt Confirmation, Urge Action on Remaining Vacancies

WASHINGTON (April 11, 2019) – Today Ethan Lane, senior executive director of the Public Lands Council and NCBA Federal Lands, released the following statement in response to the confirmation of David Bernhardt to be Secretary of Interior:

"The confirmation of Secretary Bernhardt is welcome news for livestock producers across the country. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Secretary and are glad he can finally focus on the Department of Interior's critical work. While we celebrate the confirmation of a new Secretary, several senior positions at the Department of Interior remain vacant. We urge the White House to quickly address these vacancies by re-nominating qualified candidates like Aurelia Skipwith to serve as Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as filling other critical vacancies throughout the Department and Administration."

–NCBA