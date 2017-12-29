Ranchers’ Workshop, Mission, January 16

Everyone is welcome to the 39th annual Ranchers' Workshop Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Mission, South Dakota.

The event will be held at the Sinte Gleska Multi-Purpose Center and will feature speakers including:

• Pat Goetzinger

Because You Can't Take It With You:

Traditional Estate Planning Basics and New Tax Rules Explained

Lawyer at Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson, and Ashmore Firm

• Dr. Dwayne Beck

Integrated Crop and Livestock Systems

Research Manager, Dakota Lakes Research Farm

• Dr. Dustin Oedekoven

Bovine Tuberculosis, Animal ID, and Other Animal Health Updates

South Dakota State Veterinarian

• Dr. Amanda Blair

Avoiding Discounts: Understanding how pre-harvest stress impacts beef quality

Associate Professor, Meat Science, South Dakota State University

–SDSU, USDA, South Central Resource Conservation and Development Council