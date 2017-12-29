Ranchers’ Workshop, Mission, January 16
December 29, 2017
Everyone is welcome to the 39th annual Ranchers' Workshop Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Mission, South Dakota.
The event will be held at the Sinte Gleska Multi-Purpose Center and will feature speakers including:
• Pat Goetzinger
Because You Can't Take It With You:
Traditional Estate Planning Basics and New Tax Rules Explained
Lawyer at Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson, and Ashmore Firm
• Dr. Dwayne Beck
Integrated Crop and Livestock Systems
Research Manager, Dakota Lakes Research Farm
• Dr. Dustin Oedekoven
Bovine Tuberculosis, Animal ID, and Other Animal Health Updates
South Dakota State Veterinarian
• Dr. Amanda Blair
Avoiding Discounts: Understanding how pre-harvest stress impacts beef quality
Associate Professor, Meat Science, South Dakota State University
–SDSU, USDA, South Central Resource Conservation and Development Council