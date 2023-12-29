Ranchers Workshop: Mission, SD, Jan. 10

“Leaving a Legacy” is the theme for the 45th Annual Ranchers Workshop that will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at the Sinte Gleska Multi-Purpose Building in Mission, SD. Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. (CST) and the speakers will start at 10:00 a.m. (CST). Expo booths will be available to visit from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“Woody Plant Encroachment and Prescribed Fire” is the title of Sean Kelly’s presentation. Kelly, is a SDSU Extension Range Management Field Specialist and serves as a Liaison Officer for the Mid-Missouri River Prescribed Burn Association.

“Turning a Profit – Using Software” is the title of Dani Stearns’ presentation. Stearns, co-founder of Goat Production Management (GPM) software is a fourth-generation rancher, raising goats with her family. Sterns spent years trying to perfect multiple excel spreadsheets to track the information she felt she needed to make important and profitable decisions on the ranch. In 2021, with the help of her Uncle Terry she was able to streamline all those spreadsheets into a software program.

“Don’t be a John Wayne on the Prairie” is the topic of our first afternoon speaker. Heather Swanson is the Psychiatric Nurse Program Director at Mt. Marty University in Yankton, SD. Swanson grew up on a cattle and crop family farm in South Central Nebraska. She has spent her career working in rural communities and is currently working with Indian Health Services (IHS) in South Dakota. Heather is trained as a Nurse Psychiatric Practitioner, Nurse Midwife, Family Nurse Practitioner, and Lactation Consultant.

“Cultivating Your Farm Succession Plan” is the title of our last presentation. Heather Venenga, owner of American Harvest Financial, has become a trusted resource for farm families seeking guidance in passing on their farms, preserving wealth, and maintaining family harmony. Her expertise and dedication continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the families she serves, embodying her vision of helping hardworking individuals achieve family harmony and financial success.

The Ranchers Workshop is coordinated by SDSU Extension, the Rosebud Sioux Tribal Ranch, Mellette and Todd County Conservation Districts, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Mellette-Todd County Farm Service Agency, and South Central Resource Conservation and Development Council. If you have any questions call Lealand Schoon-(605) 448-9762, Ashley Dimond-(605)-321-2240, Donna Lee (605) 259-3252 ext.3 or Jewell Bork (605) 669-2222.

–Annual Ranchers Workshop