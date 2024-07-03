A ranching for profit workshop will be held Thursday, July 11, 2024 in Coleman, South Dakota. The Moody Conservation District in collaboration with Ranching for Profit invites you to a dynamic workshop that promises valuable insights and practical advice.

Morning Session 10 a.m. – Dive into the world of profitable ranching. Dallas Mount brings a wealth of knowledge to the table when it comes to ranching. He’ll cover topics ranging from economics to grazing and succession planning.

Lunchtime 12 p.m. – Enjoy a delicious catered free lunch while networking with fellow participants.

Afternoon Session -The workshop continues, featuring a farmer panel discussion and an engaging Q & A session.

Whether you raise livestock or manage pastures, this workshop is tailor-made for you. Don’t miss out on this opporuntunity to gain valuable knowlege and connect with fellow ranchers!

For more information and to register, contact: Moody Conservation, (605)-864-7917