Ranching for Profitability meeting to be hosted as a webinar across Nebraska

Efficiency and sustainability are important topics to beef consumers and the future success of the beef industry. These topics are also the theme of Nebraska Extension's Ranching for Profitability session in 2019.

In January, Ranching for Profitability will be offered as a webinar that beef producers can join from any of 13 downlink locations across Nebraska, or from their home via the internet. A list of sites and registration information follows.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, Jan. 17, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Mountain Time (6:30-9:30 p.m. Central). Expert university and industry speakers will address genetic changes in cattle breeds; consumer preferences at the meat counter; and protecting herd health.

Dr. David Lalman from Oklahoma State University will lead off the evening on the topic "Genetic Trends for Maternal and Growth Traits in Major Cattle Breeds." Lalman will explore the implications of the tremendous genetic change of the last 50 years to input costs and productivity for cow-calf producers.

Dr. Kim Stackhouse, Director of Sustainability at meat-processing company JBS, will give a beef processor's perspective on the kind of product sought by grocers and the food-service industry to meet consumer demands for "sustainably produced" meat. Understanding consumer desires will help producers understand ways to effectively tell how they efficiently utilize resources to sustainably produce beef.

Dr. Brian Vander Ley, Nebraska Extension Veterinarian, will wrap up the evening discussing "(Re)Moving the Needle on Herd Health."

To attend a webinar host site, please contact the local Nebraska Extension office where you plan to attend by Jan. 15 to insure enough program materials are available.

Those who would like to attend from home can register for a remote webinar seat, by contacting their local Beef Extension Educator to receive program information and the webinar link.

Cost is $10 per person. Those wishing to participate in the online meeting will need to pay their local Beef Extension Educator prior to receiving the webinar link. Those attending a downlink site can pay at the door.

For questions about the "Ranching for Profitability" Meeting, please contact Aaron Berger at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu or Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or rsaner2@unl.edu

–UNL Extension