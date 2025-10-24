Range Beef Cow Symposium brings industry-focused information to producers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

fence-cattle-tibbets

The biennial Range Beef Cow Symposium (RBCS) is scheduled for Nov. 10-11 at the Event Center at Archer in Cheyenne, Wyo. The 29th symposium will feature speakers and topics that address the range beef cow production in the four-state region of Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota, and across the nation.

“It’s (RBCS) a very industry-focused meeting with lots of presentations on not only management of cattle, but market and weather outlooks, and relevant topics for the producer,” said Shelby Rosasco, University of Wyoming Ph.D. Beef Extension Specialist. “So, we’re pretty excited to be hosting it in Wyoming this year and carrying on that great tradition.”

Among the speakers at the symposium will be Scott Speidel, Associate Professor in Animal Sciences at Colorado State University, and Chase Markel, PHD candidate at the University of Wyoming. They will discuss research on pulmonary hypertension or heart failure in cattle.

“A lot of times in our region, we’re referring to it (heart failure) as high altitude disease or brisket disease. It’s definitely an issue that producers running cattle at elevations of 5,000 to 6,000 feet are pretty concerned about,” Rosasco said. And recently, cattle at low altitudes or in feedlots are beginning to experience heart failure.

A few of the featured speakers and topics include :

Global market outlook – Tyler Cozzens, Livestock Market Marketing Information Center

Panel on rebuilding the cow herd – Wyoming producers and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educators

The Impact of ranch decisions on cash value in the feed yard – Warren Rusche, Assistant Professor, South Dakota State University

The relationship between nutritional management and bull fertility – Pedro Fontes, Assistant Professor, University of Georgia.

The symposium will offer popular “Bull Pen” sessions on both days and a trade show featuring 50-plus vendors.

Registration is now open at http://www.rangebeefcowsymposium.com . The link has detailed information, schedule, pricing, exhibitor information, and registration offers digital proceedings and post-event access to recordings of all presentations.

For more information, contact Shelby Rosasco at 307-766-2329.

-University of Nebraska–Lincoln