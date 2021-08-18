Range Beef Cow Symposium Set for Nov. 16 and 17

Brookings, S.D. – The XXVII Range Beef Cow Symposium will return to South Dakota Nov. 16 and 17 at the Monument Civic Center in Rapid City. Known for its wide-ranging topics, demonstrations and practical applications, the symposium has been held biennially among the four cooperating states — Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming — since 1969.

“The Range Beef Cow Symposium is an excellent opportunity to connect with nationally renowned beef experts on an assortment of cattle production topics,” says Julie Walker, Professor and South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension Beef Specialist, and a member of the planning committee for this year’s event.

A detailed program and registration information will be available soon. For more information about the symposium, contact Walker at Julie.Walker@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5458, or Ken Olson, SDSU Extension Beef Specialist, at Kenneth.Olson@sdstate.edu or 605-394-2236.

Exhibitors interested in being part of the commercial displays should contact Walker.

–SDSU Extension