Range Beef Cow Symposium to bring Educational Opportunities to Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State University’s Department of Animal Sciences is proud to host the 28th Range Beef Cow Symposium, December 13 – 14, at The Ranch in Loveland, Colo. The biennial symposium, sponsored by the Cooperative Extension Service and Animal Science Departments of Colorado State University, South Dakota State University, the University of Nebraska, and the University of Wyoming, offers an exclusive program of practical production management information specific to the region’s cattle producers.

This year’s program will highlight a variety of industry speakers delivering valuable, cutting-edge information on beef cattle management strategies ranging from consumer drivers of sustainability to marketing of feeder calves. Additionally, sessions will incorporate up-to-date information and data from nationally and internationally known speakers, including several producer panels focusing on hot topic issues and opportunities in the beef cattle industry.

An always-popular feature of the Range Beef Cow Symposium is the evening “Bull Pen Sessions.” Speakers will be present for questions and discussion of their topics, offering attendees an opportunity to acquire more in-depth and applied knowledge from presentations earlier in the program.

The symposium also boasts a top-notch trade show, showcasing a variety of commercial displays from over 50 allied industry vendors. A pre-symposium Beef Quality Assurance training will also be provided on Tuesday, December 12.

Cattle producers across the Great Plains region are encouraged to join Colorado State University’s Department of Animal Sciences in Loveland to take advantage of the educational and profit building seminars at this year’s Range Beef Cow Symposium. The early registration deadline is November 25, after which registration prices will increase.

For a full schedule of events, speakers, and online registration, visit the Range Beef Cow Symposium website athttp://www.rangebeefcowsymposium.com , or contact Ryan D. Rhoades at 970-217-0239 or by email ryan.rhoades@colostate.edu .

–Range Beef Cow Symposium