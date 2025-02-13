Ranking Member Maxine Waters Announces Passage of Six Bipartisan Bills to Support Veteran Housing, Strengthen Small Businesses and Improve Credit Union Governance



Washington, DC, February 10, 2025

Today, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, announced that the House of Representatives passed six bipartisan bills under suspension of the rules. This is a procedure generally used to quickly pass bills which enjoy broad, bipartisan support. Next, these bills will await a vote in the Senate.

H.R. 975, the “Credit Union Board Modernization Act” is a bill led by Representative Juan Vargas (D-CA) that would revise the required frequency of meetings held by a credit union’s board of directors. Specifically, new federal credit unions and credit unions with a low exam rating would meet monthly, as they do today. All other credit unions would be allowed to meet six meetings annually, with at least one meeting held during each fiscal quarter. The House passed this bill by voice in 2022 and 2023, though the Senate did not act on it.

Passed the House by voice vote.

H.R. 965, the “Housing Unhoused Disabled Veterans Act” is a bill led by Representative Brad Sherman (D-CA) that would exclude veterans’ disability income for the purposes of determining income eligibility for permanent supportive housing provided under the Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program.

Passed the House by voice vote.

H.R. 736, the “Protect Small Business from Excessive Paperwork Act” is a bill led by Representative Zach Nunn (R-IA) that would extend the deadline for existing reporting companies under the Corporate Transparency Act, an essential piece of national security legislation designed to help law enforcement, financial institutions, and others root out the anonymous shell companies that are so often abused by domestic and foreign oligarchs, drug dealers, and terrorists to launder and hide their illicit funds. Extending the reporting deadline gives businesses extra time to comply with the law and additional time, too, for the U.S. Treasury to do the vital outreach needed to raise awareness among applicable business owners.

Passed the House by a vote of 408-0.

H.R. 386, the “Chinese Currency Accountability Act” is a bill led by Representative Warren Davidson (R-OH) that would require the Treasury Secretary to oppose a future percentage increase in the weight of China’s currency in the International Monetary Fund’s international reserve asset, known as Special Drawing Rights, unless the Treasury Secretary independently certifies that China is in compliance with certain obligations to the IMF and with other international standards.

Passes the House by voice vote.

H.R. 692, the “Chinese Exchange Rate Transparency Act” is a bill led by Representative Dan Meuser (R-PA) that would require the U.S. to press the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to report on the impact of China’s exchange rate policies on key IMF tools and consider whether China has been a responsible partner in the international monetary system when evaluating China’s voting power at the IMF.

Passed the House by a vote of 388-7.

H.R. 224, the “Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act” is a bill led by Representative Monica De La Cruz (R-TX) that would exclude veterans’ service-connected disability income for the purposes of determining household income eligibility under HUD’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which would result in limited CDBG funding going towards higher income veterans at the expense of lower income veterans and other lower income individuals. This bill would also require the GAO to issue a report to identify other HUD programs that consider veteran disability compensation for income eligibility purposes, whether there are inconsistences across HUD programs, and to provide legislative recommendations for how HUD programs can better serve veterans and underserved communities.

Passes the House by voice vote.

