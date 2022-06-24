Rapid City area Ag, Natural Resources Committee meets July 6

Notice to all interested in the: Agriculture and Natural Resource Committee

Our next meeting will be:

July 6 from 11:45 AM-1 PM

West River Electric Building -Conference Room

3250 SD Hwy 44

Rapid City, SD

Peggy Schlechter and JC Ellsworth will be presenting:

“A Little About Agritourism in South Dakota”

What agritourism is, types of agritourism, the change in visitors and the demand for agritourism in South Dakota, why agritourism can be an asset to farms and ranches and our rural communities, and, if time, a little bit about determining if agritourism is right for you.

Angles Catering will be serving tacos with refried beans, salsa and lettuce salad for $15.

(Beverages are courtesy of West River Electric Association)

RSVP to Deb Black at debblacksd@gmail.com if you are planning on eating lunch by FRIDAY JULY 1

(Early due to the 4th of July holiday)

We welcome NEW people to attend!

Each meeting offers great networking, legislative, community and SDSU updates along with educational information in reference to Agriculture and Natural Resources.

–Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee