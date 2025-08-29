Rapid City: Brody Wells takes control en route to Xtreme Broncs Finals win

Brody Wells knew exactly what he needed to accomplish heading into the short go at the Xtreme Broncs Finals in Rapid City, S.D., Sunday night.

The 21-year-old Powell, Wyo., cowboy was the only bronc rider to record a 90-plus point ride in the long round. Ahead of the short round, Wells drew a matchup with Big Bucks Rodeo’s Freckles, a horse that has been ridden seven out of 10 times this season with an average score of just over 81. It was an ideal matchup of sorts for Wells, who controlled the narrative with his 92-point ride on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Damaged Goods earlier in the night.

He needed just over an 85 to win the average title, but Wells aimed higher and delivered. A second 90-point ride — this one a 91 — allowed him to cruise to the championship with an overall score of 183 points on two head, six points higher than runner-up Zac Dallas.

“I had a great draw in the long round, and I came in here with a lot of confidence,” Wells told The Cowboy Channel following his win. “There are 23 other guys who can be 90 and win but I just came in here and focused on what I could control — my attitude, the horse I’m getting on, how I ride. I just came in here and expected to win.”

The Xtreme Broncs Finals brought some of the top bronc riders in the world together. Eight-time PRCA World Champion Stetson Wright competed alongside his two brothers, reigning PRCA World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider Ryder and Statler.

Dawson Hay , Kade Bruno , Zeke Thurston , Brody Cress , Sage Newman , Wyatt Casper and Ben Anderson were also in the field, representing most of the Top 15 saddle bronc riders in the PRCA | Bill Fick Ford World Standings. A field that loaded meant Wells had a chance to put his name in the history books in Rapid City.

In just its sixth year, the Xtreme Broncs Finals has a short list of winners — Wyatt Casper won the event the last two years. Wells now joins the champion ranks, an honor that comes during a strong stretch of rodeos for the No. 7 saddle bronc rider in the world standings.

Wells’ hot streak began in late July with top 10 finishes at key PRORODEO Series rodeos, including Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days, Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City, and the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo.

It carried over into August where he placed second at Rodeo Billings (Mont.) and the Fallon County Fair & Rodeo. Those performances followed up first-place wins at the Bozeman (Mont.) Stampede and the Lea County PRCA Rodeo in Lovington, N.M., a PRORODEO Series rodeo. He also picked up a victory at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo, another Series event, and big checks in North Dakota, where he made multiple stops.

The checks have proven to be pivotal as he has crept up the world standings. He entered Rapid City with less than $30,000 separating him and the top three in the standings.

The win Sunday night moved him to fourth in the world, giving him a boost of momentum as he begins to solidify his second qualification for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December to chase his first gold buckle.

“I just have to mash the gas,” Wells said. “I’m going to go rodeoing, get on the good ones, ride the best I can and feel good rolling into December to make it happen.”

