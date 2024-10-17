Rapid City Chamber Ag and Natural Resources Committee meeting

October Agriculture & Natural Resources Lunch & Learn-Submitted by D.E. Black

Jason Salamun , the Mayor of Rapid City, was the guest speaker for the October Agriculture & Natural Resources’ monthly Lunch & Learn held in the Community room at West River Electric in Rapid City.

Mayor Salamun commented after hearing the updates given prior to his speaking from the AGNRA (Deb Black); BHSS/CSF (Paige Vander Werff); 4-H (Kim Suckow); FFA (The Stevens High School FFA Officers); BH Forest Resource Association (Ben Wudtke); BH Mining Industries (Kwinn Neff); and the BH Multi-Use Coalition (Don Hausle/Mitch Iverson) that their reports were very informative for him.

The mayor expressed how much Rapid City and the surrounding area recognizes the importance of the people involved in the industries of Ag & Natural Resources to their economy. The values and “roots” found in these groups is what helped to build our area.

Mayor Salamun would like to see more “Healthy Growth” in the area. It is NOT the numbers but a SAFE place where children thrive and families flourish; this all starts with responsible parenting and the proper “guard rails” in place for young people.

Public safety is very important and people need to realize that if you break the law, you will be held responsible.

Economic growth is important to the area, and Rapid City, a multi-state regional hub, operates mostly on sales tax revenue.

Freedom and quality of life are also of top priority to him.

During the question-and-answer session; the Stevens FFA officers shared their story about an unfortunate and realistic situation they had experienced at their school. With true compassion for their safety and mental well-being, he answered some tough questions with a tear in his eye.

Rapid City is truly blessed to have him for their mayor during these trying times. The AGNRA is great full for him taking the time to be a part of our lunch & learn program.

If you would like more information on the AGNRA, please email: bh.agnr.alliance@gmail.com