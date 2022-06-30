Rapid City packing plant update: Western Legacy Development Corporation Attracts Leading Green Energy Providers

Rapid City, South Dakota – Western Legacy Development Corporation, privately held by Kingsbury & Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Greenville, South Carolina, have announced new developments in their one million square foot, next-generation beef and bison processing facility project in Western SD.

“Western Legacy Development Corporation has attracted global attention as we focus on putting competition back into the beef market and creating resiliency within the protein supply chain,” said Megan Kingsbury, President/CEO of Western Legacy Development Corporation, President of Kingsbury & Associates and Managing Partner of Sirius Realty. “We believe that American Beef, including all of its byproducts, is a thing, and I am here to tell you that the global community is giving us a resounding ‘yes!’ to that belief.”

“To that extent, we are pleased to announce ongoing negotiations with our multinational oil and gas company friends with the intention of establishing a bio-diesel supply line and/or facility in conjunction with our Western SD packing facility.”

She continued, “We expect to announce a significant collaborative relationship within the near future for the creation of green energy utilizing the captured tallow. The tallow can readily be converted to a next-generation energy source such as bio-diesel.”

There will be an Ag Summit on Thursday, June 30th, 7PM MST, at the Wall Community Center, Wall, South Dakota. The event will provide an opportunity for the agricultural community specifically in Western SD to participate in a two-hour Q&A forum with Western Legacy Development Corporation’s Advisory Board Members and Owners.

–Western Legacy Development Corporation