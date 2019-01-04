Rapid City to Host All American Sheep Day at Black Hill Stock Show

The goal of the All American Sheep Day at the 2019 Black Hills Stock Show is to provide a total sheep industry experience for all attendees – whether or not they are sheep producers.

The Northern Plains states of South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska make up 20 percent of all the sheep in the United States. There is a long tradition of sheep production among ranchers in the region, and a lot of the sheep industry's infrastructure can be found in these states. This includes: sheep producers themselves, professional sheep shearers, sheep dog trainers, wool warehouses, livestock auctions marketing lamb, feedlots and some small wool mills and lamb harvesting plants.

South Dakota State University Extension is cooperating with the Black Hills Stock Show and sheep industry partners to provide education demonstrations and activities that will interest the producer and the general public alike.

Activities happening that day include:

National Sheep Shearing Championships: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

North American Sheep Dog Trials: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

National Wool Handlers Championships: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Demonstration of the Optical Fiber Diameter Analysis Technology (OFDA) and its applications within the wool Industry: Amanda Long, North Dakota State University.

Presentations on the importance of classing wool to ensure a uniform and marketable wool clip: Dave Ollila – SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist.

Presentations on the value of wool as a textile fiber: Dave Ollila.

Presentations on the steps to producing a high valued wool clip: Dave Ollila.

Spinner's Circle providing lessons on hand spinning.

Demonstrations of combing machines.

Lambing time protocol discussions and equipment demonstrations: Heidi Carroll – SDSU Extension – Livestock Stewardship Extension Associate.

Sheep Safety and Quality Assurance information and discussions: Heidi Carroll.

In addition, three lamb entrées will be on the concessionaire's menu at the Kjerstad Event Center. There will be numerous sheep industry related booths and retailers promoting and selling wool and lamb products.

A trained sheep dog will be auctioned at 6:30 p.m. with proceeds going to the Make a Wish Foundation, while shawls created by the Spinner's Circle will be donated to Black Hills Hospice.

–American Sheep Industry